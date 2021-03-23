Erling Haaland's potential move away from Borussia Dortmund is set to dominate the summer transfer window.

As if the Norwegian wasn't already in the thinking of Europe's top clubs, the vultures are well and truly circling thanks to his tally of 49 goals in as many games since he moved to the Bundesliga a little over a year ago.

It's looking increasingly likely Dortmund will have to cash in due to financial problems.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid may decide not to wait for his release clause to be activated next year.

Haaland is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the summer market, but curiously, a new study suggests he is on a par with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in terms of intrinsic 'value'.

There have been countless lists of football's MVPs, usually with Kylian Mbappe at the summit, surpassing the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo because of his tender years.

However, a new CIES study has calculated a more "scientific" way of analysing players' value. The Football Observatory have presented the top valued player for each of the 98 teams in the five major European leagues, together with their percentage of the total transfer value of their club.

That means Rashford, who is worth over €150m, is United's main asset as he is worth almost 15% of their overall transfer value.

The list only features one player per club. For example, there is only room for Harry Kane from Spurs, rather than Heung-min Son, and Ronaldo doesn't feature because he is deemed less valuable than Matthijs de Ligt.

15. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €70-90m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 9.8%

14. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) - €70-90m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 17.5%

13. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 14.1%

12. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 12%

11. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 14.6%

10. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 11.8%

9. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 14.4%

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 12%

7. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - €90-120m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 11.1%

6. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €120-150m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 20%

5. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €120-150m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 22.3%

4. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €120-150m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 10.3%

3. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - €120-150m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 17.9%

2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €150-200m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 21.5%

1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - €150-200m

Percentage of club's transfer value: 14.8%

News Now - Sport News