It seems like just yesterday that my best friend dropped me off at my new student halls in Southampton to begin university life, carrying just the underwear my mum had packed for me, my wooden giraffes, HiFi music system and the £500 I had in my back pocket.

Like most students of my era, I spent much of that money on a PS3 and then lived off ham and mayonnaise sandwiches for three weeks until the student loan landed in the bank.

Unsurprisingly, I made no human friends in my first year; not one.

What I did do, however, was hammer that PS3 console like there was no tomorrow. Bioshock, Metal Gear Solid 4, X-Men Legends ll: Rise of Apocalypse (underrated) -- you name it, I completed it at the expense of a social life back in 2008.

As such, it depresses me to hear that this bygone era of my youth is now officially coming to a close.

According to a recent news report, Sony is right now in the process of shutting down the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable stores, with the total discontinuation of all three likely to be completed in just a few months’ time.

The source of all this news has since been verified by TheGamer who state that there is a full announcement from Sony PlayStation planned for the end of this month, in which the Japanese company is expected to deliver the news that virtual stores will close for the final time come July 2021.

TheGamer goes on to report that PSP and PS3 stores are expected to bow out on July 2, before the Vita store comes to an end on August 27.

With that in mind, for those of you who are still trying to figure out why there hasn't been a Skate title on PS4 or PS5, now might be the time to download the classic PS3 versions for one last hurrah, since purchasing digital copies of a game such as Skate, or any DLC for the title (for that matter), will no longer be an option in just a few short months.

The end of an era it might be, but on the plus side, it does also mean that some of the hard copies of classic PS3/Vita games you may have stashed away up in the loft are now likely to appreciate in value, so take care to store them away safely for future resale in 2035.

In truth, it's not exactly much of a shock to read that Sony wishes to discontinue titles on a console that it hasn't even manufactured for four years. The Japanese developer certainly gave us time to get emotionally prepared for today’s news. But the spotty, mayonnaise-guzzling student inside of me can't help but get upset about it anyway. He made a lot of good friends on his PS3 back in halls.

RIP PS3.

News Now - Sport News