Kevin Holland sure loves the trash talk, doesn’t he?

The Trailblazer never let up on the chit-chat during his fight with Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22.

Holland valiantly (or, depending on who you ask, embarrassingly) remained a loud mouth as Brunson out-wrestled him to a unanimous decision victory.

A rising star coming off a truly exceptional 2020, the overly-confident Holland had a lot to prove here. Beyond becoming the first fighter in UFC history to successfully takedown Brunson, Holland failed to live up to his own hype.

Tired of Holland’s behaviour, UFC president Dana White up and ditched the main event before it was over, storming out of the UFC Apex facility.

Not everyone was quite as miserable with the event, however.

The undefeated, and recently retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to be having the time of his life. Getting a good laugh out of the events in the cage, Khabib cranked things up a notch by illegally streaming the show online right in front of Dana White.

Safe to say this outrageous behaviour was probably yet another reason White had enough and left early.

Given White’s extensive efforts to protect his promotion from piracy, Khabib’s behaviour could be seen as incredibly disrespectful. There’s also the off-chance he might find himself in hot water soon given White’s prior threats to prosecute those who are caught red-handed.

UFC has enjoyed a great 2021 for the most part so far and, despite these bizarre occurrences, UFC Vegas 22 was no different. The show was thankfully devoid of any disastrous finishes like the no-contest between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 21 or the DQ between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Hopefully Kevin Holland can learn from this setback and take his fight game more seriously moving forward. Perhaps Dana White has learned to be more careful who he invites to watch the show with him too…

News Now - Sport News