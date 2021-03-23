Nottingham Forest news: update on Evangelos Marinakis' future revealed

After narrowly missing out on securing a play-off place last season, Nottingham Forest have experienced an extremely disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the Championship.

An awful start to the year resulted in the Reds dropping into the relegation zone in October as former manager Sabri Lamouchi was given his marching orders.

Having opted to replace the Frenchman with Chris Hughton, Forest would have been hoping to kick-on in the second-tier.

However, despite initially making a positive start to life under their new boss, the Reds are now at risk of being dragged back into a relegation dogfight following a run of six games without a win.

Set to face Cardiff City on April 2nd, Forest will be determined to extend the gap between them and strugglers Rotherham United to ten points by securing victory in Wales.

With Forest in a precarious position in the Championship, chairman Nicholas Randall QC has taken steps to alleviate fears of a potential change in ownership by insisting that Evangelos Marinakis remains committed to the club as the businessman recently converted £20m worth of loans owed to him into shares.

Speaking in a Q&A with the Nottingham Forest Supporters' Trust (as cited by the Nottingham Post), Randall said: "The crucial reality is, whenever a club is sold - because lots of these clubs make losses - the way in which an owner extracts value, when they wish to sell, is by saying, 'I've got all these loans attached to this club, you need to pay me a price which enables me to agree to give up those loans.'

"The key aspect of what the owner has done and what it illustrates to fans is, the owner is totally committed to the club.

"He is not looking to sell under any circumstances.

"That is the position we are in in.

"We are fortunate to have an owner who is totally committed to us."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Forest are not yet certain about what division they will be playing in next season, the news that Marinakis is willing to commit his future to the club may give him a chance to right some of his wrongs by backing Hughton.

Since purchasing the club in 2017, the 53-year-old has made it his target to get the Reds back into the Premier League but in doing so has hired and fired Mark Warburton, Aitor Karanka, Martin O'Neill and most recently Lamouchi which has had a negative impact on the club's stability.

Although Forest have yet to achieve this particular goal, there is no reason why they cannot push on under the guidance of Hughton if they retain their Championship status in May.

By providing the Reds boss with a healthy budget for the summer transfer window, Marinakis' patience could be rewarded as Hughton knows exactly what it takes to get to the top-flight having won promotion at Newcastle United in 2010 and Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017.

