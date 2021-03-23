The Call of Duty franchise is set to return to the era of the second World War after new information was leaked about the next instalment.

The blockbuster series of games began in World War II, with the first few games set amongst some of the biggest battles and skirmishes.

It proved to be an incredible foundation as popularity grew exponentially while a loyal fan base was cultivated.

The franchise then modernised, shifting from the historical focus to a more up-to-date and futuristic approach with games like Modern Warfare and Ghosts.

Now, a well-known insider has suggested that the franchise could once again visit that historical era after revealing the codename for the next game in the franchise.

According to ModernWarzone, the new game could be titled 'Call Of Duty WWII: Vanguard'.

However, strangely, the reports suggest the game could be set in the 1950's, with an intriguing alternate storyline in which the war never ended.

While the history buffs might be disappointed by that news, you can be sure Sledgehammer will make sure to include all the aspects that made their initial global conflict games so iconic.

ModernWarzone suggests that the upcoming game could see players plunged into parts of the Korean War and could involve an aspect of guerrilla warfare.

In other Call of Duty news, the battle-royale format that is Warzone looks set for major shake-up in the coming weeks with all signs pointing towards the end of the Verdansk map as we know it.

Zombies have already begun to takeover the map and insiders have suggested an apocalyptic-type event is on the cards as the boffins behind the game look to introduce a brand new map.

The rumoured map will reportedly be capable of supporting 250 players in one lobby, more than doubling the amount of action we currently have.

It looks like it's going to be a big 2021 for the franchise.

