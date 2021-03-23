Watford news: Don Goodman issues Hornets promotion claim

Following a dismal 2019/20 campaign which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, Watford are currently enjoying a fruitful season in the Championship.

Despite some of the usual turmoil over the managerial position, the Hornets are in a healthy position.

Indeed, with Xisco Munoz adapting to life at Vicarage Road well, action taken by the controversial Pozzo family does like it could pay off, even despite criticism following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic in December.

On a run of 13 wins in 18 games, the events of the weekend went their way too as Swansea City failed to match their trouncing of Birmingham City, extending the gap between the two promotion hopefuls to six points.

Set to face Sheffield Wednesday on April 2nd, Watford will be determined to take a step closer to achieving their goal of promotion by picking up three points in this clash.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that the Hornets are now in a commanding position to secure a top-two finish alongside leaders Norwich City.

The 54-year-old said: "When you look at Watford now, the goalkeeper was very impressive on Saturday, in an empty stadium he never stopped talking for a second.

"The back four looks so solid, the midfield three have everything and there's the mobility of the front three - even without probably their best player in Ismaila Sarr.

"Hats off to them.

"Yes, the other teams are doing them a favour in dropping points, but it is their spot to lose now."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst the likes of Swansea and Brentford have stumbled in recent weeks, Watford are peaking at the right time in the Championship and thus ought to be brimming with confidence heading into the closing stages of the season.

As well boasting the best defensive record in the second-tier having conceded just 26 goals in 38 games, the Hornets have also managed to find the back of the net on 55 occasions.

Providing that Joao Pedro, Andre Gray and Ken Sema continue to deliver the goods in the absence of injured duo Troy Deeney and Sarr, Watford should be able to get over the line.

However, given that the Hornets still have to face Brentford and Swansea in the second-tier, it is imperative that they build a buffer in terms of points before these two clashes in May.

