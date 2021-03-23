Fabrizio Romano: Zinedine Zidane holds the key to Arsenal transfer deal

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Zinedine Zidane's future will play a key role in Arsenal's hopes of signing Martin Odegaard this summer.

The Gunners snapped up Odegaard on loan for the rest of the season in the last transfer window and they are keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, the Norwegian's future appears to be interlinked with the manager's at his parent club.

What did Fabrizio Romano say on Twitter?

The famed journalist shared on his Twitter account that the Gunners are looking to extend Odegaard's stay in North London.

"Arsenal are 'so happy' with Martin Odegaard impact on the pitch as during training, they will try to keep him," Romano told his followers.

"Arsenal will talk with Real Madrid at the end of the season, Zinedine Zidane's future will be key to take a final decision about Odegaard."

What has Odegaard's form been like for Arsenal?

Following his January move to the Emirates, his confidence has grown and the Norwegian now looks at home in North London.

The attacking midfielder recorded his first goal in an Arsenal shirt during their 3-1 Europa League victory over Olympiacos and was also named the Man of the Match.

Since this fixture, Odegaard has demonstrated he's capable of performing to a high level and can provide more spark in their midfield.

During the North London derby, Odegaard provided the equalising goal which earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.83.

He was also a key driving force in Arsenal's recent comeback against West Ham, as he recorded three shots, four dribbles and a pass accuracy of 93%.

Could Zinedine Zidane leave Madrid?

The Frenchman's contract runs until June 2022 and based on Madrid's current performances, it could be argued that Zidane is in a slightly precarious situation.

Los Blancos currently sit third in La Liga and six points adrift from league leaders and city rivals Atletico Madrid. The club also suffered a shock exit in the Copa del Rey, as they lost in the round of 32 to Alcoyano.

Ultimately, their season, and potentially Zidane's future, rests on the Champions League. The 13-time winners will take on Liverpool in the quarter-final.

The manager previously told Marca reporters that he has "nothing in mind" when it comes to his contract situation at the club.

How much would Arsenal need to pay to sign Odegaard?

According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian is worth £36m, however, it remains to be seen how much it would take Arsenal to bring Odegaard to the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, his string of successful performances may have increased his asking price, as he has ultimately proven how valuable he can be for them.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta has reportedly requested to the Arsenal hierarchy to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

