Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE is 75-years-old. Footage of him working out was recently found online. The video was posted by Michael A. Monteforte, WWE’s corporate personal trainer.

The clip was captioned:

“We did leg press & hack squats before doing 20 reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 reps with 6, 5 reps with 7, before trying our 1RM: Total 22, 45 lb plates.”

That routine alone is insane, but given the fact this is an almost 76-year-old man, it's even more impressive.

Vince is known to work out frequently and intensively. The Undertaker spoke of how hard McMahon trains on the Joe Rogan Podcast earlier this year.

“His love is working out. He is phenomenal, man. His mum is 99 and is still playing Tennis in her 90s. That’s his trainer there," he said.

“He’s the one guy, he will call me out of the clear blue and be ‘Hey, you workout today?’” he added.

The Undertaker isn't the only name to mention how much Vince likes to workout. Big spoke to the Hollywood raw podcast in March, saying:

"He has a personal trainer, and this poor guy, we have these long drives – obviously pre-pandemic. We’ll get in around two or sometimes three in the morning, and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he’ll come in and work out after shows and after these long drives at like 3 AM. This man is not in his 20s, he’s in his 70s. He is working out hard. He’s a meathead in a way and lifting heavy. It’s crazy."

Hitting the gym that early in the morning shows how dedicated Vince is to keeping in good shape. McMahon has received praise from superstars within the WWE. When talking to Joe last year, Sheamus said:

"The guy's a machine, mate. I've heard stories of him squatting nearly 700 pounds. I can't do that - I don't think I've ever been able to squat 700 pounds!"

