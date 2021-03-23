The international break will no doubt be a welcome one for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old was visibly frustrated at the end of Juventus' 1-0 defeat to Benevento and it's an unhappy camp in Turin right now.

According to Marca, Andrea Pirlo is set to lose his job at the end of the season, with Ronaldo's salary also considered a "drain on resources" as part of the "worst Juventus team in a decade".

The forward will be able to put all that aside for a few weeks as he joins up with Portugal.

The European champions have three World Cup qualifiers to play between now and the end of March.

They kick off against Azerbaijan on Wednesday night, before travelling to play Serbia and Luxembourg.

You'd back Ronaldo to get on the scoresheet at least once, but there's a special incentive for him to go into the triple header all guns blazing.

With his current international tally at 102 goals, he is just seven behind Iranian legend Ali Daei (109), international football's all-time leading goalscorer.

It's conceivable that he could equal his record in Portugal's upcoming fixtures, even though he'd probably need a hat-trick - he's got nine of those for his country so far.

So where does Ronaldo currently rank among the highest international goalscorers? Let's take a look at the record books.

=25. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - 59

=25. David Villa (Spain) - 59

24. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) - 62

=22. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) - 63

=22. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 63

=20. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) - 65

=20. Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates) - 65

=17. Hossam Hassan (Egypt) - 68

=17. Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) - 68

=17. Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) - 68

16. Stern John (Trinidad & Tobago) - 70

=12. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 71

=12. Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 71

=12. Kiatisuk Senamuang (Thailand) - 71

=12. Kinnah Phiri (Malawi) - 71

=10. Majed Abdullah (Saudi Arabia) - 72

=10. Sunil Chhetri (India) - 72

=8. Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) - 75

=8. Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) - 75

7. Pele (Brazil) - 77

6. Hussein Saeed (Iraq) - 78

5. Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) - 79

4. Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) - 84

3. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) - 85

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 102

1. Ali Daei (Iran) - 109

Whether he closes in on Daei in the coming days or not, Ronaldo is well clear of his rivals.

Of his contemporaries - and to be frank, there's only one name we're looking for on that list - Lionel Messi has 30 fewer international goals, not aided of course by his brief retirement from the Argentina national team.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, could be adding to his tally soon after returning to the Sweden set-up.

It's surely only a matter of time before Ronaldo eclipses them all as number one.

