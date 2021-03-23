The postponed European Championships are going to generate double the excitement this summer.

The current international break is the last chance most national managers will have to size up their squads before the tournament.

England's latest 'Golden Generation' are among the favourites to go on and win the whole thing.

FIFA's number one ranked Belgium follow closely behind, with world champions France hot on their heels.

Of course, it's nigh on impossible to predict how Europe's top nations will perform, but one surety is that there will be some absolutely incredible kits on show.

Germany have just dropped their away kit for the competition and it's fair to say that whatever happens in their last tournament of the Joachim Löw era, they'll be going out in style with a blackout Adidas strip.

Adidas have unveiled a handful of new away kits and each is stunning. Sweden's pinstripes are a personal favourite and they'll be donned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the striker confirmed he'll be back for the national side.

Spain have gone for a marble look and Belgium have opted for a similar white camouflage strip.

Germany away

Spain away

Sweden away

Belgium away

Euro 2020, Euro 2021, whatever it's called is going to be worth the wait. At the very least, it's going to be easy on the eyes.

Here's the full breakdown of the kit suppliers:

Nike (9): Portugal, France, Germany, Poland, England, Croatia, Netherlands, Finland, Turkey

Adidas (7): Hungary, Spain, Sweden, Scotland, Belgium, Russia, Wales

Puma (5): Slovakia, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Switzerland

Joma (1): Ukraine

Hummel (1): Denmark

Jako (1): North Macedonia

