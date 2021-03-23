Predicting football's stars of the future isn't exactly an impossible task, but all too often it can backfire.

Back in 2019, GIVEMESPORT took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about 10 of the Premier League's most hyped-up youngsters who ultimately didn't make the grade.

For the likes of Michael Johnson and John Bostock, their time had been and gone.

Over at Goal, around the same time, they were looking to the future. A total of 50 'next generation' wonder kids were listed and two years on, they've been looking back at how those teenagers fared.

50. Pablo Moreno - Another classic story of a youngster joining Manchester City and going out on loan, in this case with Girona.

49. Luqman Hakim - Moved to Kortrijk in the summer, but didn't make his debut until November.

48. Luca Unbehaun - Yet to make his first-team debut for Borussia Dortmund.

47. Naci Unuvar - At one point, he was seen as Ajax's successor to Hakim Ziyech, but those hopes haven't really been fulfilled.

46. Daniel Maldini - Son of Paolo, he's been edging his way into the AC Milan side gradually.

45. Xavi Simons - Mauricio Pochettino has continued to use him in the matchday squad at PSG.

44. Youssoufa Moukoko - Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have seen the 16-year-old (yes, 16) playing in the Champions League for Dortmund and becoming the youngest Bundesliga goalscorer.

43. Efrain Alvarez - A rare entry from outside Europe, Alvarez is still with LA Galaxy two years on.

42. Alessio Riccardi - Scored on his Pescara debut but has struggled for minutes.

41. Bryan Gil - Barcelona have reportedly been eyeing him up due to his performances for Eibar.

40. Troy Parrott - Even when Harry Kane was injured, Jose Mourinho insisted the young Irishman wasn't ready for the first team. He did hand him his Premier League debut, but then sent him on loan to Millwall, a move that was cut short. Now on loan at Ipswich.

39. Konrad de la Fuente - A new Barcelona contract, an international debut and a Champions League debut. Things have been moving onwards and upwards for the 19-year-old.

38. Isaac Lihadji - Moved to Lille and has been featuring in their Ligue 1 title push.

37. Ander Barrenetxea - He was the first Real Sociedad player to skip the 'B' team and be drafted straight into the senior set-up since Antoine Griezmann, so that bodes well. He was given a new contract last month.

36. Marcos Paulo - Joined Atletico Madrid after terminating his contract with Fluminense.

35. Lucien Agoume - The Inter Milan midfielder has spent the season at Spezia.

34. Gabriel Veron - Palmeiras' latest prospect, it looks as if he could be headed for Europe soon.

33. Billy Gilmour - One of the real positives of Frank Lampard's tenure, but injuries - and the arrival of Thomas Tuchel - have interfered with Gilmour's recent development.

32. Ki-Jana Hoever - Jurgen Klopp did hand him the occasional opportunity at Anfield, but he's getting far more regular starts at Wolves.

31. Benoit Badiashile - Reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United and reaped the rewards at Monaco.

30. Antonio Marin - Spent time in Italy on loan but is now back with Dinamo Zagreb.

29. Tomas Tavares - On loan at Farense after his Alaves spell was cut short.

28. Yari Verschaeren - Still at Anderlecht, but he's had injury problems.

27. Curtis Jones - Liverpool's injury problems and need to rotate in midfield have opened up more opportunities for the academy product.

26. Lassina Traore - The star of Ajax's astonishing 13-0 over VVV-Venlo, but he's since fallen down the pecking order.

25. Joao Pedro - Looks more comfortable since Watford's relegation to the Championship.

24. Karim Adeyemi - Recently became RB Salzburg's youngest ever Champions League goalscorer.

23. Gio Reyna - The Dortmund youngster may not be *the* star of BVB's attack, but he's seen as the future poster boy of the USMNT.

22. Joshua Zirkzee - Seen as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, he's currently on loan at Parma.

21. Fabio Silva - The 18-year-old only has two Premier League goals so far, but he's become Wolves' youngest goalscorer in the top flight.

20. Myron Boadu - Could leave AZ Alkmaar this summer and looks ready to make a step up.

19. Thiago Almada - Heavily linked with a move to England, potentially with Leeds.

18. Pedri - In 2019, he was still with Las Palmas. Nobody's slept on what he's achieved at Barcelona.

17. Harvey Elliott - Liverpool fans will be very excited by what they've seen from his loan spell at Blackburn. He picked up a Premier League winners' medal with the Reds in 2019/20.

16. Adil Aouchiche - Left PSG and joined Saint-Etienne, where he has shone.

15. Bukayo Saka - Among the favourites to win Young Player of the Year after a stellar campaign for Arsenal.

14. Rayan Cherki - Linked with Real Madrid after becoming Lyon's youngest ever goalscorer.

13. Eric Garcia - Set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer.

12. William Saliba - WHY did Arsenal sign him?! Mikel Arteta left him out of his Premier League squad and he's now on loan at Nice.

11. Sebastiano Esposito - On loan with Venezia in Serie B.

10. Ryan Gravenberch - Drew comparisons with Paul Pogba and he's now part of the Netherlands set-up.

9. Takefusa Kubo - There was so much excitement around La Liga's young talent, but Kubo's loan spells at Villarreal and Getafe have been disappointing.

8. Mohamed Ihattaren - His career at PSV got off to a flyer, but he's since fallen out with manager Roger Schmidt.

7. Lee Kang-in - The South Korean has fared well at Valencia, but he needs to add more goals to his game.

6. Gabriel Martinelli - Injuries are really stalling his progress at Arsenal, but he's impressed when he's stayed fit.

5. Eduardo Camavinga - Made his France debut last year and is reportedly being monitored by a host of top clubs.

4. Reinier - His loan spell at Borussia Dortmund hasn't really gone to plan and there has been talk of him returning to parent club Real Madrid.

3. Mason Greenwood - Greenwood has had his struggles and despite his immense talent, he's only scored one league goal this season.

2. Ansu Fati - Remains one of the most exciting teenagers in world football, but his progress has been disrupted by a knee injury suffered in November.

1. Rodrygo - Highly rated by Zinedine Zidane, but the 20-year-old has only made five starts in La Liga this term.

