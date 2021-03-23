WWE released their WrestleMania 37 poster on Monday ahead of the biggest pay-per-view in the company's calendar. It shows some huge stars on there, with the likes of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Drew McIntyre all featuring.

However, there is one top star that doesn't make the cut, this is Seth Rollins. The Messiah took to twitter to address his absence the poster, indicating he is in fact on there:

He tweeted:

“FRONT AND CENTER WRESTLEMANIA POSTER SUPERSTAR VISIONARY KING!!!! #ETV.”

According to Rollins he appears posing in the left eye of the skull in the centre of the poster.

Alongside the previously mentioned names, the image also has WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Bad Bunny and Damien Priest on it.

Eight matches have been announced for the two-night event, with night one shaping up as follows:

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair - SmackDown Women's Title match

Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (with John Morrison)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship match

Night two sees three more contests:

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Title match

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge - Universal Championship match

The other two matches that are yet to be assigned to a night sees Braun Strowman face Shane McMahon, and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and the debuting Omos.

The Show of shows will be held at The Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11, with 25,000 fans expected to be in attendance on both nights.

Rollins is rumoured to be another name that will be added to the card at a later date, with The Messiah expecting to face Cesaro at The Show of Shows.

Which match are you most looking forward to so far?

News Now - Sport News