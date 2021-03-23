Daily Digest: England to benefit from live Six Nations grand finale coverage

In today's news: England Six Nations fixture to air on BBC, Team Bath continue red hot Netball Super League form and Emma Hayes hails £21m WSL broadcast deal.

Six Nations grand finale to air on BBC

England will be thrust into the spotlight as their fixture on the grand finale weekend of the Six Nations is due to be shown live on the BBC next month.

The competition – originally pencilled to fall between February through to March – was postponed due to the rising risks of the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled fixtures will also be given live coverage which will be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer.

England will get the weekend underway on April 3rd as they prepare to host Scotland, with France set to face Wales on the same day.

National Lottery announces RFL partnership

The UK National Lottery has announced its partnership with the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League. This collaboration will serve as a huge boost for growing the women's game as the National Lottery pledges its support alongside other sports it has helped safeguard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Women's rugby league has been out of action since 2019 due to the government restrictions, but the grand return has received support across a number of platforms.

The National Lottery will be the main title partner for England women's rugby league international against Wales in June. Lottery players will also be given the opportunity to win VIP tickets to major events and international fixtures.

Team Bath continue unbeaten Super League streak

Following a 47-36 victory over Strathclyde Sirens, Team Bath hop back into first place in the Netball Super League. They are now without a single loss, sitting confidently atop the table with a maximum of 21 points from their seven matches played so far.

Team Bath have scored 359 goals and conceded 243 – only Loughborough United (384) and Manchester Thunder (239) have scored more and conceded less respectively this season.

They were pushed to their limit by the Sirens, who gave an inspired performance that looked to upset the league leaders. However, a gritty performance from the Blue and Gold saw them put the game to bed in the final quarter to bank an important victory in their mission to win their sixth league title.

Masha United notch unbelievable 35-0 victory

Masha United have recorded an astonishing win in the latest round of football fixtures in the National Women's Football Championship. The Pakistani outfit is only just making its professional debut this month as the league celebrates its 13th season.

United hosted Pool B rivals Karachi and wasted no time in dismantling the Clifton-based outfit. The first goal was scored just moments after the first whistle, with Areeba setting the tone for a hugely successful day out for Masha United.

Anita KC was the star of the match, scoring a whopping 15 goals for herself and bagging her hat-trick just five minutes after scoring her first goal in the 11th minute. Saru Limbu also ran Karachi ragged, notching ten goals for herself.

Emma Hayes hails new WSL broadcast deal

It was announced earlier this week that the FA Women's Super League will partner with Sky Sports and the BBC to show up to 44 matches live across the 2021/22 season. A minimum of 18 fixtures will be shown on either BBC One or BBC Two, marking a huge landmark in coverage for the women's game.

The broadcast deal, which will be worth more than £7million a year, will last for three years once the current partnership with BBC and BT Sport expires this summer.

Emma Hayes has hailed the milestone as a "watershed moment" that will play a huge role in the continued growth of the sport.

"This is confirmation again today, why we are the best league in the world. This is what we’ve been working towards," the Chelsea manager said.

“Instead of relying on a big Premier League name, and the cash that comes with that, WSL teams can become brands that bring in revenue in their own right."

News Now - Sport News