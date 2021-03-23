Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both have the world at their feet.

Mbappe, 22, was the first to make a name for himself on the world stage.

The Frenchman has done some extraordinary things since bursting onto the scene with Monaco back in 2016.

He's already scored over 150 professional goals, has won 10 domestic trophies and was a pivotal figure as France won the World Cup in 2018.

Haaland, now 20 years old, has also done extraordinary things in his short career as a professional.

The Norwegian striker has scored a ridiculous 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund this season and looks set to join one of the biggest clubs in the world this summer.

But who is better player?

That's a question that will be asked many, many times over the next decade or so.

Luis Suarez has given his answer to the debate and he sided with Dortmund's lethal striker.

"A little more for Haaland, but Mbappe is at a very high level," he said when asked which player was better by Gerard Romero, per Goal.

He added: “He [Haaland] is a great player, he is at a spectacular level. He has an admirable physical power. He is one of the best 9s in the world that will mark an era."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Similar to the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, it's hard to compare Mbappe and Haaland because they are two different players.

Mbappe is a speedster who is more comfortable on the wing than up front.

Haaland, meanwhile, is an out-and-out number nine who thrives in central areas.

The Frenchman probably has more of an all-round game, but Haaland is probably better in front of goal.

The two players are still very early in their careers and are no where near their peaks.

It's scary how good both players already are and it's going to be a joy watching them potentially dominate world football for the next decade.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News