Aleister Black's last appearance in a WWE ring was against Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match on the October 12 episode of RAW. Since then, we have not seen Black compete on WWE TV.

The Dutchman was drafted to SmackDown last year, but is yet to feature on the Blue Brand.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, when asked by a fan what the latest is with the Dutchman's WWE career, he mentioned - the reason for Black's absence on TV is due to him having minor injuries. Meltzer didn't go into any detail as to what these injuries were.

He also noted that, when on RAW with Paul Heyman as Creative Director, Black was one of several names that Heyman regarded highly. The likes of Andrade and Angel Garza were also mentioned.

“Aleister Black has got some minor injuries and stuff. When Paul Heyman was gone, Black, Buddy Murphy, and Andrade, it was not a good day for any of them. They were not Vince’s favorites and Angel Garza is another one. When Heyman was gone it wasn’t good for any of them.”

The Dutchmen recently tweeted Andrade, following the latter's release from the WWE, saying:

".@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything."

The pair have had several matches in the past, from NXT to the main roster. Andrade responded to Black's tweet, referring to him as Tommy End - the Dutchman's independent circuit name - hoping to meet him in the squared circle down the line.

"We will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End 👊🏼☠️"

It will be interesting to see where and when Black does return to WWE, with Heyman also on SmackDown, the Dutchman has the potential to face some huge names on the Blue Brand.

Imagine him tearing it up with Daniel Bryan, Big E or Edge...

