Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 37 by winning the Royal Rumble back in January.

'The EST of WWE' will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' in a match that will conclude what's been an incredible 12 months for her.

Bianca only made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 36 and one year on, she's in a title match on the grandest stage of them all.

WWE have confirmed this week that Banks vs Belair will take place on night one of this year's 'Mania, but have not yet announced the evening's main event.

So, could it be the SmackDown Women's Title match? Well, it's fair to say that fans are desperate to see the pair given the opportunity to headline.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Belair revealed that she is indeed dreaming to be in the main event and explained why she and Banks deserve the platform.

"I've been seeing a lot of fans putting it out there, saying 'Oh yeah, Bianca and Sasha are going to main event night one of WrestleMania'.

"They've been putting that out to the universe so I hope it happens. I would love to be in the main event. That's the dream in WWE. What more could you ask for in that moment?

It's a dream I've always had. We're already creating history by being the first two black females to have a title match at WrestleMania, so it's just amazing.

"We represent two alpha-females and to do it on the grandest stage of all, in the main event... why not?

As women, we always 'show up and show loud' - we just need those opportunities and that platform.

This might be her first WrestleMania, but Belair is ready to headline it. Discussing the match, she revealed she's more excited than anxious about appearing at 'The Show of Shows'.

"Usually, whenever someone asks me how I'm feeling before a match I say I'm anxious. But I'm more excited this time too.

"Right now my excitement is a level 10, my nervousness is level 2. It's going to be an amazing two nights of WrestleMania and I'm on the first night.

"So I’ll go out there, get it done and relax and enjoy the second night and hopefully walk out SmackDown Women's Champion."

Watch SmackDown every Friday night live on BT Sport. WrestleMania streams live on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, on WWE Network.

