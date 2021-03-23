There was a scary moment in Atletico Madrid training as Moussa Dembele suddenly collapsed in training.

Atletico's players were stretching individually when Dembele fainted.

Medical staff quickly rushed to the Frenchman's side while he laid on the ground.

Footage of the moment has now emerged and it makes for scary viewing.

Watch it below: (WARNING: Some may find the footage distressing)

Fortunately, per La Liga writer Andrew Miller, Dembele regained consciousness and was able to walk off the pitch by himself.

"Atlético Madrid striker Moussa Dembélé collapsed in training today and had to receive medical attention," he wrote.

"He eventually regained consciousness and was able to walk off the pitch on his own, but will continue to be monitored and will undergo medical tests later today."

There was even more good news after it Dembele was captured driving home with a smile on his face.

Dembele has played four times for Atletico since joining from Lyon in loan in January.

If available for selection, he will be looking to score his first goal for the club when Atletico face Sevilla on April 4.

