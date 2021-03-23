Charlton Athletic news: David Prutton delivers Nigel Adkins claim

Following a heartbreaking relegation on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign, Charlton Athletic's attempt to make an immediate return to the Championship this season has hit a roadblock on recent months.

A lack of consistency since the turn of the year by the Addicks has seen them win just six out of 18 league games as their hopes of achieving automatic promotion have dwindled away.

The sudden departure of Lee Bowyer earlier this month marked the latest chapter in Charlton's turbulent recent history as the 44-year-old opted to swap The Valley for St Andrew's.

Tasked with leading the Addicks to a play-off place in May, new manager Nigel Adkins will be determined to secure the first victory of his tenure when his side face Doncaster Rovers on April 2nd.

Currently sixth in the third-tier, Charlton know that they cannot afford to be dropping points on a regular basis with the likes of Portsmouth, Gillingham, Ipswich Town and Oxford United all looking to take advantage of a slip-up.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that Adkins' appointment will have a positive impact on Charlton's fortunes during the closing stages of the season.

The 39-year-old said: "Having spent time with Nigel and spoken to players who have worked with him, you realise it's that kind of outward glow he has that really does motivate and lift a club.

"And he comes into it with a real chance of being in the mix of it at the end of the season.

"His track record also speaks for itself, and it all looks very positive for Charlton."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Adkins was unable to secure all three points in his first game in charge of Charlton last weekend as his side were held to a draw by AFC Wimbledon, there is no reason why he cannot lead the club to success in League One between now and the end of the season.

Boasting an excellent track-record at this level, the 56-year-old has achieved promotion to the Championship on three separate occasions during spells with Scunthorpe United and Southampton.

Having championed attacking football whilst in charge of the Saints as his side netted 86 goals in 46 league games to finish second in League One in 2011, it wouldn't be a shock if Adkins opts to deploy similar tactics at The Valley.

Providing that he is able to use his previous experiences in League One to his advantage, Adkins will be confident in his ability to guide Charlton back to the Championship in the not-too distant future.

