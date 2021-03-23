Sheffield Wednesday news: Moore reveals plans for international break

After what must have felt like an eternity for Sheffield Wednesday's supporters, they were finally given something to shout about by their side last weekend at Oakwell as they secured a 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Whilst it is still looking like a tough task to avoid relegation to League One, the Owls did illustrate some much-needed signs of progress under new manager Darren Moore following months of turmoil on the pitch.

Wednesday's relegation rivals Birmingham City also handed them a boost after falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford which resulted in the gap between the two teams narrowing to six points.

Having seen his side deliver a promising display against Barnsley, Moore will now be given some time to work with his players over the international break as Liam Palmer is the only individual who has been called up to represent his country in the World Cup qualifiers.

Making reference to the break in action, the Owls boss has admitted that this particular period of calm in Championship will be vital as he looks to implement his tactics in training.

Speaking to The Star about his plans, Moore said: "It'll be work in terms of keeping possession of the ball, patterns off the ball.

"Our work and organisation off the ball has to be better as well.

"There are other things that we can on that take time, but now we've got time that's exactly what we'll be doing.

"And it's our last real opportunity between now and the end of the season."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After playing five games in the space of 17 days in March, Wednesday's players would have welcomed an opportunity to recharge their batteries ahead of a hectic run-in.

Set to make their return to action against Watford on March 2nd, the Owls must use their time on the training pitch to improve a number of facets of their game if they are to have any chance of retaining their Championship status for another season.

Only Derby County (27) have scored fewer league goals than Wednesday (28) during the current campaign whilst Moore's side boast the third-worst away record in the second-tier having only amassed 14 points on their travels.

By finding solutions to these aforementioned issues in the closing weeks of the season, the Owls may be able to achieve a spectacular escape from the jaws of relegation in May.

News Now - Sport News