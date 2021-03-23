Nottingham Forest news: Glenn Murray offers update on his future

After experiencing a nightmare ending to the 2019/20 campaign which resulted in them missing out on a play-off place on goal difference, Nottingham Forest would have been aiming to bounce back this season.

However, the Reds instead moved backwards as former manager Sabri Lamouchi's failure to turn the tide resulted in the club falling to 22nd in the Championship standings in October.

Whilst Chris Hughton has led the Reds to 10 league victories during his time in charge at the City Ground, they are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the relegation battle in the second-tier.

Although the Reds are seven points clear of strugglers Rotherham United, Paul Warne's side still have four games in hand and have won two of their last three fixtures.

Whereas Hughton will be focused on guiding Forest to survival in the coming months, he may also have to think about the future of one of his players ahead of the summer transfer window.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Glenn Murray has yet to agree fresh terms with the Reds.

The forward, who has scored two goals in 12 league appearances for Forest this season, has revealed that he believes he still has a lot to offer at this level at the age of 37.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about his plans for the future, Murray said: "If you ask any professional, the older they get, the more they appreciate playing - even though it is hard to appreciate it in empty stadiums because it's not quite the same.

"As long as my body feels good, I'll continue and at the minute it feels good.

"I take extra time to look after it and look after my diet, but that isn't a change that is made overnight, it's a process that happens over years."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Murray's fitness levels have clearly been up to scratch in recent weeks, he has ultimately failed to deliver the goods so far for Forest since joining the club in February from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.49, the forward has also taken fewer shots per game (1.4) than six of his Reds team-mates and boasts the worst pass completion rate (54%) of any outfield player at the club.

Given that Murray has failed to score in any of his last 10 league appearances, it would be somewhat of a shock if Forest offer him a new deal this summer if he continues to falter.

Having only netted 30 goals in total this season, the Reds must freshen up their attacking options during the upcoming transfer window in order to push on under the guidance of Hughton next season and thus parting ways with Murray could turn out to be the right move to make.

