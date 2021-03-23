Sunderland news: Black Cats eyeing up swoop for 28-year-old striker

After years of disappointment on Wearside, it seems as if the feel-good factor has finally returned to Stadium of Light this season.

Since opting to replace former manager Phil Parkinson with Lee Johnson in December, Sunderland's fortunes in League One have been transformed by the 39-year-old.

A run of 11 wins and seven draws in 21 games has catapulted the Black Cats into the picture for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Currently third in League One, Sunderland will be looking to close the gap between them and Peterborough United this weekend when they head to the Memorial Stadium to face Bristol Rovers.

Whilst Johnson will be focused on leading the Black Cats to glory in the coming weeks, he may already be looking at ways to bolster squad in the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are thought to be keeping tabs on St Johnstone forward Guy Melamed ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The 28-year-old, who is also being tracked by Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, has enjoyed a fruitful campaign to date.

As well as scoring five goals in the Scottish Premiership, Melamed has also provided his team-mates with three assists in 14 appearances.

However, despite his impressive form, the forward has yet to agree fresh terms with the Saints and thus will be available on a free transfer as his contract expires in May.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Sunderland haven't exactly been short of goals this season due to the superb form that Charlie Wyke has illustrated in League One, they ought to consider boosting their attacking options this summer if they do achieve promotion to the Championship.

By bringing in an individual who is capable of challenging Wyke for his position, the Black Cats could get even more out of a player who has found the back of the net on 26 occasions in all competitions.

However, with that being said, a move for Melamed would be a risk as he has never played in the Football League and thus may find it difficult to adapt to the competitiveness on show.

Furthermore, when you consider that the forward has only averaged the 12th highest WhoScored match rating score (6.62) at the Saints, he may not necessarily possess the consistency needed to lead the line at Sunderland who rely heavily on Wyke's goal-scoring prowess.

