Arsenal news: Martin Odegaard's leadership qualities shown in footage vs West Ham

Martin Odegaard (left) and Calum Chambers in West Ham 3-3 Arsenal

Arsenal found themselves in a very bad situation in their Premier League match against West Ham last weekend.

The Gunners were 3-0 down after just 32 minutes and it looked as if they would succumb to a heavy defeat.

But Arsenal were able to turn it around.

Thomas Soucek's own-goal meant Arsenal were two goals down going into half-time.

Craig Dawson then put the ball into his own net to cut the deficit to one, before Alexandre Lacazette's 82nd minute goal gave Mikel Arteta's side a share of the spoils.

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal

Arsenal's comeback would not have been possible without Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder was absolutely brilliant on the day. He tormented West Ham's defenders throughout.

He didn't actually provide an assist or score for his side but he was arguably Arsenal's best player on the day.

Odegaard, just 22 years old, has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

He's already one of Arsenal's senior players and a video showing his vocal shouts during the West Ham match only emphasises how important he is.

Odegaard can be seen barking instructions to his teammates and passionately celebrating goals in a fascinating video posted by Arsenal's official YouTube account.

You can view it below:

Odegaard has only been at the club for a few months but he's already one of Arsenal's biggest leaders.

Many Arsenal fans enjoyed the video and you can view some of the reaction below.

Arsenal's biggest priority this summer will be trying to get Odegaard to sign a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old spoke about his future in a recent interview with Norwegian publication VG.

“I have an agreement until the summer and I am focusing on that. I want stability and development, those are key words," he said, per the Evening Standard.

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal

When asked about his time at Arsenal so far, he said: “I think it has been rising really, right from the start. I took the way we played quite early. I also lacked a little self-confidence and things like that, and I feel I have gotten better and better every day.”

Odegaard also had words of praise for Mikel Arteta.

"He is incredibly good, and there is a lot to learn from him," he said of the Spaniard.

Odegaard is clearly enjoying life in north London. Arsenal should do everything they can to retain his services beyond the summer.

