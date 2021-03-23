Man United: Fans react to report on Eric Bailly

Fans have been discussing an update on Eric Bailly's situation at Manchester United.

The centre-back arrived in Manchester back in 2016 and has gone on to make 100 appearances for the club. However, Bailly fears that his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Sky Sports have reported that Bailly believes he is being offered a new contract so the Red Devils can command a greater fee for his services during the summer transfer window.

Despite starting in the Europa League first leg against AC Milan, Bailly didn't feature in the second leg and he now believes that a move away from Manchester is needed.

A close friend of the 26-year-old told Sky Sports News that Bailly feels the club have been disrespectful towards him and that he's had enough.

Following this development, an array of supporters across various clubs have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Some questioned United's reported decision and one fan went on to label Bailly as the club's "best centre-back". However, others pointed to his injury issues as a reason for his lack of minutes.

After spending nearly five years at the club, the former Villarreal man has missed 94 games due to various injuries, according to Transfermarkt. Bailly has also been absent for 15 games this season.

Nevertheless, despite his array of injury problems, a handful of rival fans would happily take the defender at their club.

One fan jokingly said, "Come to Everton Eric, it's only down the road", while another was keen for the 36-cap international to link up with his former boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

One supporter, meanwhile, urged Bailly to fight for his place while another credited him for being aware of his limited prospects at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

From a United perspective, it would be understandable if they were trying to cash in on Bailly. Based on Transfermarkt's data, the defender has missed just over 48% of matches during his time at the club.

Moving forward, Bailly's injury proneness ultimately means that Solskjaer can't rely on the United man on a consistent basis. Therefore, it would prove to be a wise decision to offer Bailly a new contract and sell the defender for as much as possible.

United are currently linked with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and at 23 years old, the Serbian defender may be the future for the Manchester United defence.

If the centre-back were to depart Italy, the club would look to earn €35million (£30.2m). Selling Bailly could well help fund such a move.

