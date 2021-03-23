Everton trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Toffees players?

Following a relatively quiet 2019/20 campaign in the Premier League, Everton have produced some memorable moments this season which will live long in the memory of the club's supporters.

Whether it be Richarlison's strike in the Toffees' derby victory over Liverpool at Anfield or Dominic Calvert-Lewin's superb goal-scoring escapades in the top-flight, the Goodison Park fan-base has been treated at times by their side.

Whilst Everton's hopes of winning the FA Cup were dashed earlier this month, they are currently in a good position to launch a push for European football in the closing stages of the season.

Although some Toffees players have become instant hits on Merseyside, others have ultimately struggled to leave a lasting memory during their spells at the club.

A lack of first-opportunities, untimely injuries and a failure to adapt to life in the Premier League can all attribute to a player's woes at this level.

Keeping this in mind, we have created a quiz based around former Everton players that will unquestionably test your knowledge of the club.

Check it out below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Everton player? Fraser Hornby Ryan Ledson Bryan Oviedo Leon Osman

