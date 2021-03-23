Abby Dahlkemper says Man City can "definitely" win Champions League

Manchester City will prepare to face their next European rivals at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy later this morning. The Sky Blues were drawn against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after dismantling Fiorentina 8-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

City are the only other English side to make it into the knockouts. They are joined by Women's Super League rivals Chelsea, who will face Wolfsburg later today.

City's recent form

The blue side of Manchester will be waiting with bated breath as another exciting WSL season approaches its last remaining fixtures. There's currently just two points between City and reigning champions Chelsea, who have both lost just one match so far this term.

The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 13 league matches and are currently on a strong 15-game winning streak across all competitions. Their positive results will undoubtedly have Gareth Taylor and his side in high spirits as they head into the initial meeting with Barcelona today, despite the Catalonians also being in red hot form.

Man City will need to be firing from all cylinders if they want to counteract Barca's huge attacking threat, especially after Taylor confirmed they will be without Steph Houghton for the meeting in Monza.

Abby Dahlkemper discussed her side's chances of winning the Champions League this year in their pre-match press conference and is confident City can "definitely" push for glory.

"That's definitely one of the reasons I joined City," the USA international said on participating in the competition. "My experience so far has been amazing."

Unstoppable Barca

Barcelona are having a 2020/21 season to remember. With their feet firmly planted at the top of the Primera Iberdrola table thanks to a nine-point lead, they look well on their way to securing their sixth league title. Barca are yet to drop a single point in the league this campaign, winning all 20 of their matches played so far and scoring an astonishing 99 goals in that time.

Barca have kept a clean sheet in their last ten fixtures across the board and have found the back of the net 38 times. They also recently snubbed Logrono in the Copa de la Reina final, securing their first piece of silverware for the season. Their previous outings in the Champions League saw them demolish Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, winning 9-0 across both legs of the Round of 16 clash.

"Any team that makes it into the quarter-finals of the Champions League is going to be a really good side," Dahlkemper commented on Barcelona. "I'm looking forward to a really competitive match."

The defender went on to say that the Citizens were "definitely eyeing" up going all the way in the Champions League but stressed the importance of focusing on the match at hand abroad.

Man City will be looking to put the Spanish giants to the test this afternoon as they get ready for their 11.30am kick off.

