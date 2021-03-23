Tottenham transfer news: Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson all targets

Tottenham Hotspur thought they could land Manchester United's Dean Henderson this summer before he replaced David De Gea at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, there were hopes Spurs could bring the 24-year-old to North London though they have been hit amid Henderson's recent run in the side, meaning Tottenham could turn their attentions to the likes of Nick Pope or Sam Johnstone.

Price-tag and salary

Given Henderson is a young, English talent with a contract running until 2023, it's hard to imagine United selling him for a reasonable price, particularly to a top-six rival. Pope, meanwhile, is previously reported to have been valued at £50m, so Johnstone could in fact be the cheapest option.

With West Brom looking destined for a return to the Championship and his contract up next summer, Johnstone does look like a significantly cheaper avenue to explore. Currently valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt, he has certainly looked impressive despite the collective problems the Baggies have endured this season.

Considering money is expected to be tight for Spurs, moving for him amid Hugo Lloris' links with Paris Saint-Germain could be a prudent idea financially.

Statistics

Of the three goalkeepers and current Spurs custodian, Pope boasts the best post-shot expected goals rating (via FBREF) but Johnstone is not far behind. That metric judges how likely a goalkeeper is to save a shot based on the quality of the chance for the attacker, with positive numbers indicating that the stopper has an above average ability to stop would-be goals.

While all have positives numbers, Pope's data suggests he's stopped 6.1 strikes against him this season, while Johnstone has prevented 3. Lloris - despite criticism this season - has stopped 4 while Henderson ranks the lowest with 1.2.

Should Lloris leave and Pope prove too expensive, Johnstone has proven himself to be an above-average Premier League-level goalkeeper, in that respect at least.

Expert Opinion

Though West Brom have struggled this season, their 27-year-old goalkeeper - who has made the most saves in the Premier League - has put himself into the shop window.

Speaking of the former Manchester United youngster in February, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson claimed Johnstone had done everything right and that he wouldn't be surprised if he were to join a big side this summer.

“He is a good goalkeeper, another one who is doing himself massive favours," he said on Sky Sports News (via HITC).

"If West Brom get relegated, I wouldn’t be surprised if he got a top club. He has done everything right.”

Henderson, while impressive on loan at Sheffield United last season has been criticised by the likes of Paul Scholes after letting AC Milan put one past him in the first leg of their Europa League clash last month.

"He should save it. He's trying to make it a little bit more difficult than it should be," he said on BT Sport (via The Sun).

“First and foremost, keep the ball out of the net. He should save that. There's no doubt about that and he will know that."

The Verdict

Of the three options, Johnstone does look like the best value for money, particularly with Henderson starting to make a name for himself in the United first-team.

By cashing in on a potential offer for Lloris during the final year of his contract and moving for the West Brom man, Spurs be could be getting a man to have impressed in the Premier League this season without paying up to £50m for Pope.

With strengthening the central defence thought to be a priority this summer too, Johnstone does look like the most affordable option at the moment.

