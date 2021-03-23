Crystal Palace exclusive: Eagles amongst projects Sean Dyche would be interested in

While Burnley have been taken over since reports of manager Sean Dyche falling out with the club's owners emerged, his future at Turf Moor remains unclear.

Indeed, with the new bosses loading the club with debt amid Dyche's links with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, GIVEMESPORT can now reveal that figures close to the 49-year-old believe he's ready for a new project.

The challenges that both Palace and Newcastle can offer are understood to appeal to Dyche with a strong feeling emerging that he could finally be tempted away from Burnley after a nine-year association with the club.

Palace have long been linked with a move for him and Roy Hodgson is out of contract in the summer, along with a number of their players.

The likes of The Athletic's Dominic Fifield have previously talked on The Totally Football Show Podcast about how the South London club could have funds to spend this summer too as they look to take a new direction.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are fighting relegation and have backed under-fire boss Steve Bruce though that profile of club would appeal to Dyche.

With Burnley now looking likely to stay up and continue their longest-ever stint in the Premier League, there is a growing school of thought that he could be ready for a new challenge.

Still, he is under contract until the summer of 2022 and journalist Pete O'Rourke did suggest it would cost between £5m-£7m to get him out of Burnley, with it being unclear as to whether Palace, Newcastle or another suitor would be prepared to pay that.

On a personal basis, however, Dyche could indeed be ready for a fresh start.

