There were awful scenes in the V. League 1 as Vietnam captain Đỗ Hùng Dũng was stretchered off and taken to hospital after a quite horrendous challenge.

Hùng Dũng was in the starting lineup for Hanoi FC in their league match against Ho Chi Minh City.

However, the 27-year-old's game ended prematurely as he suffered a horrific leg break midway through the first half.

Hùng Dũng took a heavy touch and his compatriot, Hoang Thinh, thought he had a chance to win the ball.

But his challenge was mistimed badly and he connected with Hùng Dũng's ankle.

It was a truly horrendous challenge and Hùng Dũng suffered a broken leg.

You can view the challenge below. (WARNING! GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW)

Hoang Thinh immediately realised the damage his challenge had caused and attempted to keep his opponent's ankle still to prevent any further harm.

After several minutes on the ground in agony, Hùng Dũng was put onto a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance, where he was taken to hospital.

The referee, for some odd reason, initially had a yellow card in his hand but this was eventually upgraded to a red.

Hoang Thinh evidently felt guilty though and shook hands with his opponent while he was in the ambulance.

Hanoi FC would go on to score from the resulting free-kick to take the lead. They would score twice more in the second half to complete a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Hùng Dũng is now expected to be out for the remainder of the season. We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

