Man Utd transfer news: Raphael Varane high up on summer wishlist

Manchester United have placed Real Madrid's Raphael Varane high up on their transfer wishlist this summer.

According to The Express, the 2018 World Cup winner and Sevilla's Jules Kounde are targets as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to shore up his defence with suggestions they could move for Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic reportedly wide of the mark.

Price-tag and salary

Varane - currently valued at £63m by Transfermarkt - has just over a year left on his contract in the Spanish capital amid a bleak financial situation for the La Liga giants. While a key player for Zinedine Zidane having played the entirety of all but one league fixture this season, The Daily recently claimed he could be sold if he doesn't agree a new deal.

Thought to be earning in the region of £150k-per-week at the Santiago Bernabeu, he would represent an elite level signing for United, at least on paper.

A four-time Champions League winner and part of France's World Cup triumph in Russia, the former Lens youngster is one of the most decorated central defenders in the game.

Statistics

While injuries had played a part in stunting his progress earlier in his career, with the 27-year-old missing 24 games across the 2016/17 and 2017/18 campaigns, he has only missed six games in the period since.

Indeed, this season, he has proven to be a rock for Madrid in the absence of their iconic captain Sergio Ramos. With the Spaniard out injured for a fair portion of the season, it is Varane who leads the way in Zidane's team for clearances per game (3.7 via WhoScored).

Compared to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, Varane has committed fewer fouls (0.4 to 1.8 and 1 respectively) and has been dribbled around fewer times (0.3 to 0.4 apiece) too. While Maguire is generally more successful in the air (winning 4.1 aerial duels a game) Varane does fair better than Lindelof off the ground, winning 2.3 on average compared to 2.2.

Crucially, the France star is also noted for his pace too, something Rio Ferdinand has pointed out United's backline lack.

Expert Opinion

Eden Hazard heaped praise on his teammate in the summer of 2020 revealing he considered Varane to be on the same level as the likes of John Terry and Vincent Kompany.

“Then you have Raphael Varane. I’ve come across some fantastic defenders during my career, such as John Terry and Vincent Kompany," he told France Info (via talkSPORT).

“I think that although [Varane] is still young, he’s already one of the best centre-backs of all time. His partnership with Sergio Ramos is wonderful."

The Verdict

As far as central defenders go, they don't get more illustrious than Raphael Varane.

Clearly, this is a man experienced at the top level and who is impressing even without Ramos, though United must bring the Real Madrid captain into their thinking when it comes to pursuing his trophy-laden teammate.

Indeed, back in 2015, Ramos appeared to use United's interest in him in order to wrangle a new contract in Madrid and, given Varane's importance to the cause, the Old Trafford giants should at least keep that in mind if they are going to try and sign him.

Still, if they can convince him to move to England and act on Madrid's apparent need to sell him, United would be getting a defender of some repute and one who could bring some much-needed speed to their backline.

