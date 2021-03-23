Tottenham transfer news: Club want to pay £17m for Carlos Vinicius

With Carlos Vinicius said to have been Jose Mourinho's main target during last year's summer transfer window, perhaps supporters could have reasonably expected an end to their problem in regards to Harry Kane.

Indeed, with Spurs relying so much on the England international and watching him pick up injuries on a reasonably regular basis, the likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente have flattered to deceive in back-up roles over the years.

Granted, Vinicius may not have been given much of a chance in terms of stringing a substantial run of games together but, according to the Daily Mail, Spurs have already made a decision on him of sorts.

Price-tag

According to the report, Tottenham have informed parent cub Benfica that they are willing to offer £17m for the player after talks between the two parties in early March. That would represent a £19m drop on the reported £36m fee the Portuguese giants had been hoping for when initially sending him out on loan.

Statistics

Given the 25-year-old has only been handed 260 minutes of Premier League football, it does seem unfair to judge him on that too much. At the same, his only real runs in the side have come in the FA Cup and the Europa League and, with all due respect, the quality of opposition there have been subject for debate at times.

Still, during the recent win over Aston Villa (only the second time he's started a league game this season) Vinicius did impress even outside of scoring his first Premier League goal. WhoScored data shows he won the most aerial duels (5) in the Spurs team and only Kane had more shots than him (4 to 2).

While not exactly a performance worthy of £36m, it did suggest the two strikers could play together with Vinicius taking on the more physical aspect of winning the ball off the ground, potentially allowing Kane to drift off of him.

Throw in the fact he was their top contributor in terms of goals and assists (6 and 3) during their Europa League campaign and there does appear to be something to work with, even if some of their ties weren't exactly the most strenuous before the collapse in Zagreb.

Expert Opinion

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider last month that he didn't think Jose Mourinho looked like he trusted Vinicius after being brought off at half-time during the miserable loss away at Brighton at the start of February.

“I know they were overrun in midfield but you’re then taking away that threat and that goal-scoring ability, by not replacing him with Vinicius," he said.

"I do think that was a really strange decision by Jose Mourinho.

“It just shows that he doesn’t trust him because if he did it would be a like-for-like, wouldn’t it? Harry Kane off, the more sensible option there, or the more common one, would be okay striker off, striker on and it didn’t happen like that."

The Verdict

If Spurs can do a deal for the fee they're reportedly after, there have been some signs that Vinicius could still come good. While it'd be hard to suggest he's an elite back-up for Kane based on this season's performance, his ability to carry then can in secondary competitions as well as his showing against Villa did suggest there's something to work with.

At a potentially significant knockdown of the original price, it's certainly worth pursuing.

