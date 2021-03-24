Celtic transfer news: £20m valuation of Odsonne Edouard too high

Celtic's poor form this season has lead to potential suitors being put off by their £20m price tag for striker Odsonne Edouard according to EuroSport.

GIVEMESPORT recently revealed that Leicester City were weighing up a £15m bid for the French striker this summer though that was under the Hoops' valuation of the player.

Price-tag and salary

Despite the fact the 23-year-old is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season, interested parties aren't thought to be likely to pay up to £20m for this summer, particularly with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022 anyway.

Celtic's record signing, the report suggests they aren't actively looking to sell at the moment despite his contract situation and offers below their valuation may not convince them into doing business.

Statistics

While Celtic's problems this season have naturally prevented Edouard from making much of an impact in the Europa League, a competition in which he only scored twice this season, he has still be in good form at domestic level.

FBREF data shows the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster has improved on his shot on target percentage from last season (45% to 46.7%) and is only averaging slightly fewer shots on target per 90 minutes of action (4.07 to 4.29) despite the collective issues at the club.

Expert Opinion

In August 2020, Andy Walker did suggest Edouard could be a 'huge success' at any top Premier League club, praising his 'style and 'panache'.

"There's a style and panache about Edouard that sets him apart from the rest," he wrote for Sky Sports.

"Absolutely, he could play in the Premier League or anywhere else in Europe for that matter. I think he'd be a huge success at one of the top-six clubs in England."

The Verdict

Keeping the Scottish Premiership's top scorer isn't necessarily a bad thing for a club who could be set for a major revamp this summer but Celtic do run the risk of losing him for free in just over a year's time.

With Leicester keen, perhaps it would be a wiser idea to try and negotiate rather than blindly stick to a £20m valuation.

