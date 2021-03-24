Chelsea have a good opportunity to win their second Champions League trophy this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have made it through to the last eight, where they will play Porto.

The Blues will feel as if they should already have at least two Champions League trophies to their name.

Back in 2009, Chelsea welcomed Barcelona to Stamford Bridge knowing a win would see them progress to the final.

It was all going so well for them when Michael Essien scored a screamer nine minutes into the game.

But it all fell apart late on.

Chelsea were denied a series of strong penalty appeals by referee Tom Ovrebo.

And their anger reached boiling point after Andres Iniesta's 93rd minute goal sent the away side through.

Didier Drogba was absolutely livid at the final whistle, famously shouting into the cameras that the result was a 'disgrace'.

John Obi Mikel, who was an unused substitute that night, has now opened up about that evening and what happened in the dressing room after the game.

"It was chaos in the tunnel and the dressing room afterwards," the former Chelsea midfielder told The Athletic, per the Daily Mail.

"Bottles, things flying everywhere. Tables were being smashed. Everyone was shouting and screaming.

"Mind you, one could say that was normal after that Chelsea team lost games!

"I don't know about now but losing back then was definitely not acceptable at all… but that was a really crazy night. Drogba lost it on the pitch and then it just carried on from there."

Chelsea had every reason to be annoyed. Refereeing decisions cost them dearly and prevented them a spot in the final.

They would have been even more frustrated when Barcelona managed to beat Manchester United 2-0 in Rome to lift the trophy.

The game happened almost 12 years ago but it's still one of the most controversial in the tournament's history.

