Wolves transfer news: £62m Sevilla star targeted

Wolves have set their sights on signing Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Ocampos?



As reported by Football Insider, Wolves are keen on Ocampos, who scored the goal to eliminate them from the Europa League last season.



However, its added that they may need to sell a first-team player in order to raise enough funds to bring him in.

How much is Ocampos worth and what's his contract situation?

The 26-year-old has a £62m release clause in his contract which runs until 2024.

However, Sevilla are expected to sell him for far cheaper due to the ongoing global crisis, which could see transfer fees slashed this summer.

What are Ocampos' stats like this season?

Ocampos has scored seven goals in all competitions this term.

As per WhoScored, he is Sevilla's second-highest rated player in 2020/21, having been given an average match rating of 7.02 - a number only bettered by defender Jules Kounde.

His dribbling has been his main asset this season. The Argentine international has completed 52 successful dribbles in the top-flight, putting him clear of the rest of his teammates in this category.

He has also established himself as one of the team's chief creators, having delivered 24 key passes in La Liga - only Jesus Navas, Joan Jordan and Suso have managed more.

What has been said about Ocampos?

Ocampos is currently flourishing at Sevilla, with the Spanish side getting the best out of him.

Journalist Mohammed Ali spoke to La Liga Lowdown last year, and explained how Ocampos has been able to kick on since his move from Marseille.

Ali said: "Under Rudi Garcia he dropped the fancy inconsistent stuff and became a hard-working, industrious midfielder. “His pace, tenacity and grit made him the archetypal wing-back, attacking and defending in equal measure and leaving the crafty work to Payet and Thauvin.

“Lopetegui is giving him more of a free rein in a squad with a higher attacking IQ than Marseille, so now he’s strutting his stuff."

Could he replace Pedro Neto?

With recent reports linking Pedro Neto with a move to Manchester United, it makes sense that Wolves are in the market for a winger.

Ocampos looks like the ideal man to fill Neto's boots. The pair have the same number of assists in the league this season, although Neto has completed 10 more dribbles and made 33 more key passes, as per WhoScored.

This suggests that Ocampos still has a little way to go if he wants to replicate the impact that Neto has made in the Midlands in 2020/21. Yet Ocampos has played in France, Italy and Spain, so he is unlikely to be fazed by coming over to England for the first time, and that variety of experience shows his pedigree.

Losing Neto would be a blow for Wolves, but Ocampos could be the player to step up and delight fans at Molineux next year instead.

