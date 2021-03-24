Spurs' Gareth Bale gives update on future, Twitter reacts

Premier League fans have reacted to the news that Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid at the end of this season.

After spending six years in the Spanish capital and winning multiple Champions Leagues, the Welsh winger returned to North London on loan.

Having fallen out of favour at Real Madrid to the extent that he only started 14 games last season, Bale's loan appeared to be something of an audition for a permanent move.

However, Bale has recently provided an update on his future.

The Real Madrid loanee said in his press conference ahead of Wales' clash with Belgium, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.

"Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned."

Following this recent development, football fans have taken to social media to share their opinions.

A number of fans from Spurs' rival clubs have taken this as an opportunity to poke fun at Tottenham. One Arsenal supporter jokingly said, "Bale used Spurs as a PureGym membership."

Moreover, some accounts have claimed that the Wales international has "disrespected" Spurs, with one user stating "he done them dirty".

Bearing in mind that the Welshman appeared to have no future at Real Madrid, it was thought that this loan move would mark a new beginning in his career. Therefore, his desire to return to Los Blancos has come as a surprise to some fans.

On the other hand, some are questioning why various accounts are making such a big deal about this situation. The winger only agreed to a year-long loan deal and has never explicitly said that he wanted to join Tottenham on a permanent basis.

Bale's lack of interest in football is also widely-known and some fans have wondered whether he'll hang up his boots at the conclusion of his Madrid contract next summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

This one has got to sting for Tottenham fans. Although this loan move was only for a year, many Spurs fans will have hoped that this temporary deal would become permanent in the summer.

From Bale's point of view, it's understandable that he wanted to leave Zidane's side to secure game time ahead of the Euros. The Welshman is clearly a patriotic individual who wants to perform at the highest level for his country - he boasts 87 appearances and 33 goals for Wales.

However, Spurs fans may feel let down by Bale's latest comments, particularly in regards to returning to his former club to get match fit.

Even if that's not how they were intended, it creates the impression that he's essentially used the Premier League club for his own personal agenda rather than being truly committed to the cause.

