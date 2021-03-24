Manchester United: Club confirm Mason Greenwood injury

Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England's Under-21 European Championship squad due to an injury.

Manchester United have confirmed that Greenwood will not feature in the Under-21 Euros during this international break. Now, the only Red Devils who will feature in the group stages of the tournament are Diogo Dalot and Matej Kovar.

Has Greenwood been in good form this season?

Greenwood has found things a little more challenging this season after last term's breakthrough campaign.

Across 39 appearances for the Red Devils, the 19-year-old has recorded ten goal contributions - eleven less than his total from last term.

But during United's most recent outing against Leicester City, the teenager ended his 12-game drought without a single goal contribution by scoring in the FA Cup clash.

How long will Greenwood be out for?

In the United statement, there is no mention of how long Greenwood will be absent for or even of the injury he sustained.

It's not completely unheard of for players to withdraw from international squads midseason to simply recharge the batteries and the more sceptical may assume that's the case here.

He played the full ninety minutes against Leicester at the weekend and has been involved in England senior squads before - so perhaps Greenwood felt that these U21 fixtures were unnecessary during such a hectic season.

That being said, if we take the information at face value, it represents a disappointing setback for the United star after ending his drought against Leicester.

Why are the U21 European Championships having their group stages now?

The UEFA tournament will have a unique format, as the group stage and the knockout stages will be taking place separately.

The group stage is set to take place between the 24th and 31st March, while the knockout stages will occur between 31st May and 6th June.

This is ultimately a consequence of the global crisis and how that has affected the footballing calendar.

Greenwood could still feature in the knockout stages of the tournament if England progress from the group and he's selected by Aidy Boothroyd in the summer.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Who could start instead of Greenwood after the international break?

Daniel James looks most likely to be given an opportunity in the first team if Greenwood is absent when domestic football resumes.

The winger has struggled for minutes on the pitch this season, as he's made just nine Premier League starts. However, he has received eight starts across all competitions since mid-February.

The Welshman may look at this as an opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI and build upon his recent performances against West Ham and AC Milan.

An alternative scenario is Marcus Rashford moving out to the right wing and Paul Pogba playing on the left, which is how the Frenchman was utilised against Leicester.

News Now - Sport News