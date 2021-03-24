Leeds set to lose Elland Road cult hero

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alisoki is set to join Galatasaray this summer after coming to a pre-contract agreement with the club, according to Football Insider.

This will bring to an end his four-year stay at Elland Road, which included being part of the side that secured promotion back to the Premier League in 2020.

Price-tag and salary:

Alioski is out of contract in the summer and Leeds have thus far been unable to reach a new deal. This means that he looks set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The North Macedonian international currently earns £15,000-a-week playing for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Statistics:

Alioski has featured in all but two of Leeds' top-flight matches this year. He has played in 162 matches across the last four seasons, indicating that he has become a trusted member of the squad during his time in England.

He has scored twice in the Premier League this term, with both goals coming in thumping victories over Newcastle and West Brom in December.

Across all competitions, only four Leeds players have found the net more often than Alioski in 2020/21.

Expert opinion:

Whilst he may not get the plaudits that some of Leeds' other stars receive, Alioski is not undervalued by everyone.

Speaking to Football Insider in December, former Leeds full-back Danny Mills outlined just how important Alioski is to the current squad.

Mills said: “It’s not just his impact on the pitch, I think he’s a very, very good squad player.

“He’s clearly bubbly and good to have around. You need players like that, you need players who are going to be energetic, even when they’re not in the team.

“He seems like a great character and he can play numerous positions as well which is absolutely vital."

Verdict:

Losing Alioski will be a tough one to take for Leeds. The 29-year-old has played his part in their success over the last two seasons, and has done a commendable job at left-back, a position that he has not always occupied.

His versatility and personality will be missed. However, this could free up an opportunity for the club to sign Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt as his replacement.

Bielsa's side have been linked with the Dutch full-back but he's also been mooted as a bosman target for Galatasaray.

However, it seems unlikely the Turkish giants will sign both van Aanholt and Alioski - two left-sided players who predominantly feature at full-back or wing-back - so their reported deal for the latter may well free up the former for an Elland Road switch.

