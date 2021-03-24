England have had some incredible players in their history.

The Three Lions won their only ever major trophy back in 1966, in a team which featured legendary names including Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton.

But how many of England's World Cup winning side make it into the nation's best XI in history?

The Sun decided to ask their Twitter followers to vote on England's best XI ever.

Thousands of fans voted and you can view the side below...

GK: Gordon Banks

Banks, considered one of the best goalkeepers ever, made 73 appearances for his country. He narrowly beat Peter Shilton and David Seaman to a place in the side.

RB: Gary Neville

Neville made his England debut in 1995 and would go on to feature 85 times.

CB: Bobby Moore

Moore was probably the biggest certainty to make the side. He's still the only man to have ever lifted a major trophy for England.

CB: John Terry

Terry was one of the world's best defenders during the 2000s. He made 78 appearances for the national side, scoring six times.

LB: Ashley Cole

Cole finished well ahead of Ray Wilson and Stuart Pearce in the vote.

RM: David Beckham

Beckham had many highs and many lows during his England career. He made 115 appearances for England, making him the nation's third most capped player in history.

CM: Paul Scholes

Scholes was never properly utilised by England. Scholes grew tired of playing on the left of midfield as he retired from international duty at the age of just 29.

CM: Paul Gascoigne

Gascoigne is an England legend. The former Tottenham and Newcastle hero's brilliance nearly guided England to glory at Euro 96.

LM: John Barnes

Barnes made 79 appearances for England, scoring 11 times.

ST: Alan Shearer

Shearer had an impressive strike record for the Three Lions, scoring 30 times in 63 games. He makes the side ahead of Wayne Rooney.

ST: Gary Lineker

Lineker was the definition of an out-and-out goal scorer. He hit the back of the net 48 times in 80 games for his country.

Manager: Bobby Robson

Robson has been voted as England's best manager ever, over Sir Alf Ramsey. Robson nearly guided his country to glory at the 1990 World Cup.

That side looks extremely impressive on paper. The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Charlton and Wayne Rooney all miss out.

News Now - Sport News