Gareth Bale’s dream return to Tottenham has been a bit nightmarish at times.

The Welshman had to remain patient for many months with Jose Mourinho handing him very few minutes.

Things have improved in recent weeks and Bale’s 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions isn’t a bad ratio.

But what happens in the summer?

Bale still has another year on his contract at Real Madrid and there’s no option for Spurs to sign him permanently following his 12-month loan.

Given his recent form, it seemed likely that staying at Tottenham would be best for all parties.

However, after joining up with the Welsh national side, Bale suggested he will be returning to Spain for the 2022/23 campaign.

"I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost,” Bale told reporters.

"Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.

My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned.

Of course, things can change and Bale could well be in north London next season but it just shows that his emotional return to Spurs hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Pretty awkward for all those Spurs fans who believed Bale ‘coming home’ would instantly lead to trophies then...

Footage has re-emerged of a group of Tottenham supporters gathered to celebrate the news that Bale was returning outside the club's training ground.

They celebrated as if their club had won the Premier League before some of them gave interviews for the cameras.

“Just absolutely buzzing,” one said. “Gareth Bale is going to be a Tottenham player again and he’s going to win us some trophies.”

“Everyone who’s saying Gareth Bale is past it, they’re just salty Gooners and that’s it,” another added.

“We should be pushing for that top three. I have in my head, we will finish third maybe higher. I can’t wait to see it,” one predicted.

Not quite…

