Gareth Southgate will have some very big decisions to make ahead of Euro 2020.

The England boss will use the international break as one last chance to put his players under the microscope.

Southgate has already shown he's not afraid to make bold calls with the axing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

That inevitably prompted a mixed reaction from England fans.

The Three Lions may be in the midst of another 'Golden Generation', but that does mean Southgate will have to make some difficult phone calls to some talented players.

It's still not entirely clear whether he thinks he can play Jack Grealish and Mason Mount together.

There's also the question of whether he overlooks Jordan Pickford's errors and opts for Dean Henderson or Nick Pope instead, throwing a new number one into a high-pressure tournament.

In fact, there are very few players - Harry Kane and Harry Maguire among them - who can be sure of their place in the starting XI when their campaign kicks off against Croatia on 13 June.

ESPN followers have been having their say nonetheless and based on their votes, here's the XI they've come up with:

The Three Lions' faithful are sticking by Alexander-Arnold over England's plethora of right-back alternatives, including Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

In goal, they've opted for Henderson, even though he isn't even number one at United yet.

Grealish's creative ability can really pull the strings in that midfield - let's just hope the Aston Villa playmaker can stay fit after his recent issues with illness and injury.

Declan Rice's presence is controversial. The West Ham midfielder arguably hasn't done enough in his international caps so far and Jordan Henderson is not only more experienced, he offers better transitions.

There's no room for Raheem Sterling in the front three, which is occupied naturally by Kane in the middle. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are on either side of him, with Phil Foden slightly deeper on the right.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw takes the left-back slot ahead of Ben Chilwell - but nobody can really have any arguments given his resurgence at Manchester United.

Is this an XI capable of winning the Euros? England are currently among the favourites.

