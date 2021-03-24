Bianca Belair calls herself the 'EST' of WWE for very good reason.

She claims to be the strongEST, the fastEST, the roughEST, the toughEST, the quickEST and the greatEST.

Basically, you can put 'EST' at the end of any word and you'll be describing Belair.

While many WWE Superstars like to embellish a little on the mic, there's no doubt that Bianca proved she really is the strongest in WWE with one incredible moment on SmackDown in January.

During Bayley's Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course, Belair lifted Otis - a 350lb man - on her shoulders and carried him across ringside.

It was a moment that sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy on social media and one that made us all sit up and take notice of the 'EST'.

She's since gone on to win the Women's Royal Rumble and will have a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

But Belair believes that night she lifted Otis was an important part of her career, because it was the moment that fans really 'got' who she was and 'connected' with her.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bianca revealed:

"When I lifted up Otis, that was the moment a lot of people got who I am. I call myself the 'EST' of WWE, I say that I’m the strongest. But in that moment I showed it.

People saw it and they connected with it. They were like 'Wait... that's happening right now!'

"Otis, he's 350lbs, but it was happening in front of people's eyes. 'Geez, this girl just picked up a 350lb man with ease and just ran across the floor with him!'.

"I think in that moment, everybody was like 'Okay, what she's saying is true and I just have to accept it. Here I am, I'm a Bianca Belair fan now!'"

While it was a moment that helped shape her early career, Belair also revealed it was a moment that could have gone wrong. Had she dropped Otis, there would have been no coming back.

I will say Otis is solid! He’s a solid guy but in the moment my adrenaline was running so much. I call myself the EST, I call myself the strongest and now I have to show it.

"If I fail, I just need to walk behind the curtain and never come back because nobody will ever believe me again. The pressure and adrenaline made him feel a lot lighter than he actually is!"

That really was something WWE fans will not soon forget. And as the 'EST' says, it was the moment we all became Bianca Belair fans!

