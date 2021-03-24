We’ve seen Neymar produce countless moments of individual brilliance throughout his glittering career.

The Brazilian’s spectacular performances for Santos saw him go viral on social media on a handful of occasions and whetted the appetite of football fans ahead of his eventual move to Europe in 2013.

He then starred for Barcelona, scoring 105 goals in 186 games and producing one of the club’s greatest ever individual performances in the unforgettable 6-1 ‘Remontada’ victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

PSG then signed the gifted forward for a world-record £198 million fee and Neymar has since scored 118 goals in 173 games for the Ligue 1 outfit, winning five league titles in the process.

Neymar has also provided his PSG teammates with many assists over the past six seasons. Unusually, though, it was from a corner that he produced arguably his best assist for the Parisians.

Back in August 2017, shortly after Neymar had arrived at PSG from Barcelona, the South American stole the show in a 6-2 victory over Toulouse. He scored twice and set up two more goals in the rout.

Neymar's outrageous corner for PSG vs Toulouse

His second assist was one of the most outrageous corners we’ve ever seen.

With the outside of his right boot, Neymar fizzed in a corner which found Layvin Kurzawa, who smashed the ball into the back of the net with an equally impressive acrobatic effort.

The unorthodox and extremely rare set-piece was executed to absolute perfection by Neymar and Kurzawa.

Watch it here…

Reaction to Neymar's corner

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the corner at the time...

Neymar: Success or failure at PSG?

Has Neymar been a success or a failure at PSG so far?

Calling him a ‘failure’ would be extremely unfair considering how many goals he’s scored and how many titles he’s won.

But - and it’s a big ‘but’ - Neymar was signed for close to £200 million in order to help PSG become European champions for the first time in their history.

He came close to achieving that objective in August 2020 but PSG were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Now in his 30s, there are some who feel that Neymar would have achieved even more in the game had he not opted to leave Barcelona for Paris.

We'll never know...