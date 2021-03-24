UWCL: Man City’s Lauren Hemp and Aoife Mannion shocked to discover Barcelona’s incredible form

Manchester City face Barcelona today in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals, but how well do Gareth Taylor’s side know their Spanish opponents?

City are on a run of nine straight victories in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and conceding just three. Gareth Taylor’s side were also comprehensive winners in their last European tie, emerging 8-0 aggregate winners against Fiorentina.

Catalonian giants Barcelona have similarly been on a tremendous run of form, last losing a game in January when they were knocked out of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup by Atlético Madrid.

Though City will fancy their chances of making the semi finals, it appears that some of the team aren’t fully aware of just how stern a test this fixture promises to be.

As part of a video for the Man City website –– Janine Beckie, Lauren Hemp and Kiera Walsh were pitted against fellow teammates Demi Stokes, Megan Campbell and Aoife Mannion, to determine who had the best knowledge of Spain itself.

One of the questions concerned their quarter finals opponents and asked: “After 19 league games how many goals have Barcelona scored?”

Each team had three possible options to choose from –– 95, 65 or 35 ––but neither team was able to guess correctly.

Both Lauren Hemp and Aoife Mannion locked in 65 as their answers and seemed visibly shocked when the real answer was revealed to be 95.

Barcelona have now played 20 league games and increased that tally to 99, having yielded just three goals themselves.

With star quality such as Jennifer Hermoso and Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen in their ranks, today’s game promises to be an enthralling contest.

