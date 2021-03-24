The 2021 Hall of Fame class has already had two names confirmed, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. However, according to Fightful Select, a third individual is set to be announced soon by the WWE, that being none other than Rob Van Dam.

Van Dam is a veteran of the ring, having wrestled for multiple companies such as ECW, WCW, TNA and of course WWE.

The WWE universe has not seen him on the company's screens since 2019, when he appeared on the RAW reunion show on July 22. RVD's last full-time tenure in the company was between 2013 and 2014.

Van Dam is one of only a few superstars to be undefeated at WrestleMania, with a 4-0 record at The Show of Shows. This is despite not being on the pay-per-view since 'Mania 23.

RVD recently spoke to The Dropkick Podcast, indicating he'd return to the WWE on a part-time schedule, but only if the money was right, he said:

“One thing that I know is that there’s no way that I would ever go back to the schedule that I was on, you know what I mean? Right now, the pandemic, it doesn’t look like anybody’s doing that schedule but I don’t expect that to last that much longer. Looks like my perspective is like the world is starting to open back up again and so I expect there to be some shows. In fact, I’m booked on a show coming up: Frontline Pro April 3rd in Wisconsin.

“But you know money talks, you know what I mean? Like if it was right then it’s worth it, but definitely I don’t have any interest in being, you know [full-time]. I don’t get excited about working with young kids, I don’t miss being in the ring, I don’t care. If it’s worth it, it’s worth it. It’s not that I don’t care, but It’s just you know I go with the flow and that’s how I make my decisions. I wouldn’t hold my breath to see me wrestle on TV again.”

Van Dam is a Grand Slam champion in the company, having won the WWE Championship, the Tag Team Titles, the Intercontinental Championship, the European Title and the Hardcore Championship.

It can be noted that he has been announced for a future episode of the WWE Icons documentary series.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is to be aired on April 6, with inductees from last year's class and this year's to be inducted. Batista is the only individual to withdraw from the event.

