Bianca Belair has heaped praise on Bayley, crediting the SmackDown star for 'elevating everyone she comes into contact with'.

Fans will remember that the two were locked in a brilliant feud at the beginning of 2021, shortly after The 'EST' of WWE was drafted to the Blue Brand.

It was Belair's first big storyline on the main roster and featured some memorable moments, including her carrying 350lb Otis on her back during the pair's athletics challenge.

Soon after feuding with Bayley, of course, Bianca went on to win the Royal Rumble and will now challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT ahead of that historic bout, Belair shared praise for the women's locker room and named Bayley as someone who has really 'elevated' her.

"As much as Bayley aggravated me in our feud - oh, she aggravated me and popped up out of nowhere - I learned so much from her.

"She's amazing. She's someone who is so easy to feed off of and brings the best out of you.

Bayley elevates everyone she comes into contact with and doesn’t just go to the table to eat. She’ll pull up a chair beside her and allow you to eat too.

The 'EST' also praised the locker room for being so welcoming when she came up from NXT, suggesting that all the women in WWE help empower each other.

"Everyone was there with open arms. What's really amazing about our locker room is that even though we’re competitors, we’re women who empower women and that’s what we want to do.

"We want to see everyone do great."

At WrestleMania 37, Belair and Banks will face-off in a historic match for the SmackDown Women's Championship and there's no doubt that the entire locker room will be behind them.

