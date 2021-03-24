Dave Bautista, FKA WWE's Batista, will not be part of the WWE Hall of Fame inductions this year after he announced he couldn't make the show on April 6. The Animal was set to headline last year's ceremony, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic - it didn't go ahead.

The reason behind his absence this year is due to a scheduling conflict. Bautista took to twitter to confirm this, saying:

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the

@WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible 🙏 #DreamChaser"

This postponement means we'll have to wait at least another year for the six-time World Champion to be inducted.

The Hall of Fame this year will feature inductees from both the 2020 and 2021 class, with only two names announced for this year's list - those being Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

Bautista's last match in the WWE was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort. This was the first time the latter beat The Animal in a one-on-one match.

The following day, April 8, 2019, he announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Alongside his six World Title wins, he has also won four Tag Team Championships and the Royal Rumble twice - in 2005 and 2014.

Those set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year are John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, The British Bulldog, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, The NWO and The Bella Twins.

It is rumoured more names for the 2021 class will be announced soon, with the ceremony only 13 days away. One name being mentioned is Rob Van Dam, the ECW legend has not been seen on WWE TV since the RAW Reunion show in 2019.

An unfortunate case of a conflict in scheduling, hopefully we'll see The Animal inducted in next year's ceremony.

