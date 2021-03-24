Manchester United suffered a bitterly disappointing end to their FA Cup campaign prior to the international break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes to his side to play Leicester, with Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw withdrawn from the starting XI.

That strategy didn't pay off, with Kelechi Iheanacho (2) and Youri Tielemans ensuring the Foxes made it through to the last four.

Many would have liked to see Solskjaer taking one of United's best hopes of silverware more seriously, with Gary Neville speaking out against his selection policy.

Europa League now United's best hope of silverware

It all means the Europa League is now United's only realistic hope of lifting a cup.

With an unfortunate knack for losing semi-finals, Solskjaer is yet to win a trophy since taking charge in December 2018.

There have been signs of progress this year, with United sitting second - albeit 14 points behind Manchester City.

Danny Murphy: Europa League is now 'monumental'

However, pundit Danny Murphy told talkSPORT that he believes it's now all riding on the Europa League for Solskjaer - and that the Norwegian could be sacked if he doesn't win it.

“They can’t be blaming tiredness for a loss at Leicester in the FA Cup and their squad not being strong enough,” Murphy said.

“United competing in the Europa League is not good enough, first and foremost, the fans know that, the club know that and Ole knows that.

“Not progressing in the Champions League was a massive, massive blow for them. Yes, they’re going to get in the top four… but so they damn should!

“He’s in a position for me where the Europa League, for me, has become monumental for him and the club.

“I like him and I’m not one who wants to see managers sacked and I do think they’ve made some strides forward, but Manchester United have to be doing better.

“If they don’t win the Europa League and only finish in the top four then I think they’ll make a change.”

Can United win the Europa League?

Fortunately, the data wizards at FiveThirtyEight reckon United are favourites to do just that and win the Europa League, just as they did under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Maybe it's just as well if Solskjaer wants to stay in a job...

