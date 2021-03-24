Portsmouth news: Danny Cowley delivers John Marquis admission

Portsmouth made the perfect start to life under the guidance of new manager Danny Cowley last weekend as they secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Drafted in as a replacement for Kenny Jackett who ultimately failed in his goal to get Pompey back into the Championship, it will be intriguing to see whether the club can now force their way into the play-offs at the end of the season.

Currently eighth in the League One, Portsmouth could leapfrog Charlton Athletic, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers in the standings on Saturday if they beat Shrewsbury Town and results elsewhere go their way.

After missing the last two games due to an ankle injury, forward John Marquis could be in line to make his return to action at the New Meadow against the Shrews.

Pompey's top-scorer in all competitions with 15 goals, the 28-year-old has also provided his team-mates with five assists in 40 appearances.

Making reference to Marquis, Cowley has insisted that whilst the forward does possess the talent required to play at a higher level, he needs more service from the club's creative players in order to thrive.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: "John is a top player and top number nine.

"He is a number nine that has the capabilities and attributes to play in the Championship.

"He has really good movement, intelligent and definitive movement, can score different types of goals and it's up to us to find those ways of finding those goal-scoring opportunities.

"It's up to him to really commit to the idea."

Cowley later added: "It's up to all of us to work towards a consistency and level of performance John Marquis is capable of.

"If we can collectively find that then he will regularly score for us."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there is no doubting Marquis' ability to find the back of the net at this level, he has struggled for consistency in recent games which has resulted in him scoring just once in his last six league appearances.

Averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.82 this season, the forward unsurprisingly leads the way at Pompey in terms of shots per game (2.4) and is also seventh on the list when it comes to winning aerial duels (2.8).

By building on these statistics between now and the end of the campaign, Marquis could potentially play a vital role in Pompey's push for the play-offs.

However, it is also imperative that his team-mates provide him with the service needed to add to his goal-tally when he returns to full fitness as a failure to do so will have a detrimental impact on Portsmouth's fortunes.

