Randy Orton will go down as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history after a long and successful career at the top.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Orton has won almost every accolade that can be won in WWE, including the Royal Rumble twice which equals Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and John Cena.

But his RKO signature move is why the WWE universe continuously finds themselves drawn towards him. Not only because of its unexpected nature - but also due to the devastation it causes to Orton’s opponents.

Some of WWE’s biggest stars have fallen victim to the move. The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio and CM Punk feature heavily on his list.

But where does each moment rank? Here are the 10 best RKOs Outta Nowhere of all time...

10. Dolph Ziggler - RAW 2014

The best RKOs tend to come from Orton’s counters - and this was one of them.

Ziggler hit the ropes and attempted to perform his signature move Famouser by jumping on Orton’s shoulders.

However, he had other ideas and he threw Ziggler up into the air and provided him with a welcome back down to earth with a stunning RKO.

9. CM Punk - WrestleMania 27

After breaking his collarbone, Orton made his return to the big stage in 2011 to take on the former WWE Champion and left an everlasting mark on the event for all the right reasons.

In a move that was over in the space of three seconds, CM Punk leapt onto the top rope to try and attack Orton from a high point, only to be countered with an RKO that cost him the match.

8. Triple H - RAW 2008

This match had nothing to do with Orton but quickly made himself a centrepiece with his actions.

Triple H was competing in a match against the ECW roster to which he was coming out on top; the lights suddenly went off and there was a brief moment of anticipation until the lights came back on.

When they did, Orton appeared right behind him and delivered an RKO to the multiple world champion.

7. Sheamus - RAW 2011

If a move called the Super RKO was to be invented, this would be the perfect example.

Sheamus was attempting to jump back into the ring from behind the side ropes. As he did so, Orton was ready and unleashed a sickening RKO to the Celtic Warrior.

6. Rey Mysterio - Smackdown 2004

If you were ever wondering where Orton’s nickname of the Viper came from, this incident may provide such an explanation.

During a match against Fit Finlay, the Northern Irishman grabbed a weapon in which the referee got distracted, leaving Mysterio exposed.

While his back was turned, Orton slithered into the ring unnoticed and caught the Mexican with an RKO while jumping off the ropes.

After delivering the blow, he casually walks off back up the ramp with a swagger. A quintessential moment of his career.

5. Carlito - RAW 2010

Another memorable RKO moment that is etched into the memory of many WWE fans across the world.

Carlito was on top of the turnbuckle and delivered a couple of boots to the face, while he was teeing himself up to pull off an acrobatic move on Orton, he got himself underneath Carlito who was hurtling straight towards him and RKO’d him right in the middle of the squared circle.

4. The Undertaker - WrestleMania 21

Orton had a habit of pulling off some of the most jaw-dropping moves on the biggest stage, and this was yet another added to his collection.

The Undertaker was preparing to chokeslam Orton after managing to get into a good position. As he lifted Orton, he managed to counter the Deaman’s move and RKO him, sending the crowd wild.

3. CM Punk - WrestleMania 23

At the mother of all wrestling events, Orton highlighted again how devastating the RKO can be.

After taking out almost every competitor in the match, Orton climbed the ladder to collect the Money in the Bank briefcase, only to be stopped in his tracks by CM Punk.

As the two climbed up side by side, Orton got himself into position and delivered a monstrous RKO to the Second City Saint high up above the ring.



2. Evan Bourne - RAW 2010

All hell broke loose before this Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bourne lined up to pull off his signature move, Air Bourne, from the top rope with Orton lying motionless in the middle ring.

As Bourne hurtled towards him at tremendous speed, Orton shot up in the blink of an eye and caught him in mid-air - easily one of the most iconic RKOs of all time.



1. Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 31

There was a huge build-up to this segment involving Rollins and the authority - who was getting everything he wanted. But Orton returned from injury to upset the party in spectacular fashion.

Seth Rollins was flung up in the air after charging at Orton from the turnbuckle. On his way down, Orton caught him in mid-air and managed to secure the pin and win the match.

What are your thoughts on our list? Do you agree? Are there any other stunning RKOs that should have been listed? Get in touch and let us know!

News Now - Sport News