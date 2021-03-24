Sheffield Wednesday news: Josh Windass issues honest Owls message

Sheffield Wednesday were handed a glimmer of hope in their battle for survival in the Championship last weekend as they secured an impressive victory over high-flying Barnsley.

After enduring months of misery, the club's supporters were finally given a reason to smile as the Owls sealed a vital three points at Oakwell thanks to a brace from Jordan Rhodes.

Although Wednesday still have a mountain to climb in order to retain their second-tier status for another year, they will be determined to use the momentum gained from this result to close the gap between them and safety following the international break.

Yet in order to have any chance of completing a miraculous escape, the Owls' forwards will need to be on top-form between now and May as the club have only managed to find the back of the net on 28 occasions in 37 league games.

Making reference to Wednesday's current plight, Josh Windass has admitted that he still believes that the club can stave off relegation and that they will be doing everything in their power to achieve this goal.

Speaking to YorkshireLive, the forward said: "I wouldn't be playing if we were already relegated.

"We'll keep believing.

"This group of players has got a lot of heart and a lot of talent.

"Hopefully in these last nine games we can make people proud.

"We're going to keep fighting to the end.

"We believe we can do it (survive)."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With games running out for Wednesday to launch a push for survival, it is imperative that they use their recent display against Barnsley as a building block.

The Owls' joint top-scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions, Windass will be aiming to replicate his recent performances against Luton Town and Huddersfield Town in which he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.92 and 7.51 during the closing stages of the season.

Set to face a Watford side who have won their last five games in the Championship on April 2nd, the Owls will need to defy the odds once again if they are to edge closer to fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

Providing that Windass and Rhodes both deliver the goods in-front of goal during this fixture, there is no reason why Wednesday cannot seal a positive result at Vicarage Road and thus put their rivals under a considerable amount of pressure.

