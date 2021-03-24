Dillian Whyte is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing and has never been afraid of the sport’s top guns.

The 32-year-old is a former kickboxer and mixed martial artist before opting to just use his fists instead of his feet, with his boxing icons being Lennox Lewis and James Toney.

Born in Port Antonio, Jamaica in 1988, Whyte competes in the Heavyweight division and has been involved in some big-money fights, facing off against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin and Dereck Chisora in recent years.

Whyte’s Record

Famously known as ‘The Body Snatcher,’ Whyte told BBC Sport that his fans were responsible for giving him the nickname as he is infamous for being an aggressive body puncher.

Whyte made his professional debut in 2011 where he took on Michael Matuszewski, which was the beginning of a 16-match winning streak with 13 of those coming by way of knockout.

The only defeats of his career have come against Anthony Joshua for the vacant British Heavyweight titles in 2015 and in his last fight to Alexander Povetkin despite having floored the Russian twice, losing his WBC interim Heavyweight belt. His record currently stands at 27-2-0.

Whyte’s Net Worth

According to Sportekz, Whyte has a net worth of $7 million (£5.1 million), which has mainly come from not ducking away from the big fights.

After signing with Eddie Hearn’s promotion Matchroom Boxing, his match purse has steadily increased with his last fight earning him a staggering £4 million.

Trash-talking Twitter

Not only is Whyte a highly entertaining trash talker on the microphone - but provides entertainment for the fans away from the television screens.

Via his Twitter account (@DillianWhyte), the Brixton-based boxer has plenty of time to say a few words towards the former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder.

Whyte had been pushing for this fight for some time before the American lost to Tyson Fury in their rematch in 2020. Outside the ring, Whyte has two sons and one daughter, one of his boys he had when he was just 13 years of age.



